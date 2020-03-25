Yesteryear actress Nimmi dies at 88; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt pay tribute





Veteran actor Nimmi passed away in Mumbai today in the evening. She was 88 and was keeping unwell for quite sometime due to age-related disease. She died of cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s Sarla Nursing Home at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and many others took to their social media handle to express grief over her demise.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen.”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also wrote, “You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death.” Goodbye Nimmiji Folded hands . Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88.”

Popular RJ Tabbassum wrote on Twitter, “Abhi pata chala hai humari pyari Nimmi apa is duniya se chale gayin hain #rip #nimmi apa meri purani aur suhani yaaden ..https://youtu.be/UqmcOBPOPW0 Folded handsFolded hands.”

Born as Nawab Bano, Nimmi was also known as Raj Kapoor’s first discovery. Her acting career span from 1949 to 1965 and she acted in popular movies like Mere Mehboob, Barsaat, Aan Udan Khatola, Basant Bahar, and Love and God. Nimmi shared screen space with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar to name a few.

Nimmi was married to writer Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007. Her last rites will take place Thursday afternoon.