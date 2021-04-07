Nikita Dutta tests Covid positive, skips ‘The Big Bull’ promotion





On Wednesday, actor Nikita Dutta has been tested positive for Covid-19 vaccine and she went under home quarantine. As she contracted the virus, she had to skip ‘The Big Bull’ promotion. Nikita said that she has been tested positive for the virus on April 3rd and is on the way to recovery.

"I am feeling pretty good and I am in complete isolation. Since I tested positive, I couldn't be a part of the promotions offline but it's fine.



My friends and family have kept me sane and in high spirits. I need all the love and prayers, more for the movie and less for my recovery since I have recovered pretty much and doing the time currently," Dutta said in a statement.

‘The Big Bull’ features Abhishek Bachchan and is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8.

The 27-year-old actor is currently shooting for ‘Rocket Gang’ which marks choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut. It also actor Aditya Seal. The film also featured few selected dancers of the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’.