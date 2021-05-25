Nick Jonas showers love on wife Priyanka Chopra





Married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest appearance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 has earned accolades. The couple sparked love on the red carpet and remained an inseparable soul throughout. Lately, Nick has suffered injures and PeeCee flew all the way from London to Los Angeles to be by her injured husband. However, the singer recovered and he got to make his presence felt at the award ceremony and for this the 'Sucker' singer gives credit to his actress wifey for his speedy recovery.

Nick Jonas wrote in praise of his wife, “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.

I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.

Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year.”

The couple indulged in PDA at the red carpet. They posed for the paparazzi in different pose.

Priyanka Chopra flew all the way from London to Los Angeles to be by her hubby's side, who suffered injury recently. The desi girl looks breath-taking in a shimmering thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neck line designed by Dolce Gabbana.

‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress is accessorized with an iconic belt from Dolce Gabbana couture, previously worn by Naomi Campbell and Beyonce. Priyanka is decked with Bulgari jewels, opted for a sleek hairdo with centre parted.

While Nick Jonas wore a bottle green ensemble from Fendi. The 28-year-old singer sported an oversized baggy jacket teamed with a gold wallet chain on one side of his trouser pocket.