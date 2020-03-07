Nick Jonas plays holi with wife Priyanka at Isha Ambani’s holi bash





Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party at her residence and it was graced by who’s who of Bollywood. Inside pictures of Isha’s holi celebration are doing the round on net. From Priyanka Chopra to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood biggies attended the bash.

Pictures and videos showed Priyanka and Nick had a whale of time together. she splashed colour on one another and in one of the photos, Nick is seen cleaning his hands on Priyanka’s dress. They were inseparable throughout the party. Another couple that grabbed attention and enjoyed the festivity of colour to the fullest is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

"My first Holi. So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," Nick Jonas captioned the image which has Priyanka, Katrina and himself totally drenched in holi colours.

Nick's second post was dedicated to Priyanka and he wrote, "She makes me smile a lot."

Isha’s massive garden was set up with colours, water-filled tubs and lots of food and drinks.

It all started with the rumoured couple arriving almost together, just after a gap of some five minutes. As for the bash, a clip shows Vicky and Katrina, who are all decked up in colours, dancing together and enjoying. The two were clearly lost in each other’s company. Ahem!