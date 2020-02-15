Nick Jonas grooves to 'Aankh Maarey' with Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day





On Valentine’s Day, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra grooved to 'Aankh Maarey' song and the video was shared none other than Nick on his social media handle. The singer posted the video from Milan in Italy and he captioned: "Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines".

The video has garnered over two million views till now.

In separate Instagram post, PeeCee shared a photo of Nick and called him 'GI Joe'.

Sharing a photo from Nick Jonas' music concert in Milan, where he can be seen playing a guitar, the Desi girl wrote, "My forever Valentine. He just happens to look like GI Joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost."