Nick Jonas calls wife Priyanka Chopra his inspiration





Priyanka Chopra ranked number one position in IMDB’s Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which is calculated from page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

Actor Disha Patani acquired the second position while Hrithik Roshan grabbed the third position. Kiara Advani, superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are on number fourth fifth and sixth position, respectively.

Katrina Kaif has occupied the eighth position, while Alia Bhatt stood seven. Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala, are on number nine and 10 respectively.

Priyanka Chopra has added another feather to her cap. She was honoured with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The actor’s husband Nick Jonas is full of praise for her wifey.

On Wednesday, he posted a picture of Priyanka from the awards’ night and wrote an inspiring post on her. He said: “So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.” He had earlier commented on Priyanka’s post on the said subject and written: “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful.”

Priyanka received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday night.

Speaking at the function, Priyanka had said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.” The award is named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador. Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.

Priyanka, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.

“I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years,” she told UNICEF USA.