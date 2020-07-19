Nick Jonas’ birthday wish for wife Priyanka is full of love





Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on 18th July, 2020 and her loving husband Nick Jonas wished his darling wife by sharing a cute picture .

The picture showed Priyanka sitting on Nick’s lap and the duo stared into each other’s eyes, Nick wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

Priyanka’s father-in-law Kevin Jonas had also wished the actor by sharing Priyanka and Nick’s engagement ceremony, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!”

Priyanka’s elder brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas also wished the birthday girl on their respective Instagram stories.

PeeCee’s brother Siddharth Chopra shared several unseen pictures from their family album on the occasion and wrote, “Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads.”