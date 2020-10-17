Nick is diabetic, I’m asthmatic: Priyanka Chopra on quarantine life





Priyanka Chopra spend most of her quarantine days in the US with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The couple took extra precautionary measures because PeeCee is asthmatic and Nick is diabetic.

“We’ve been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 (diabetic), and I’m asthmatic. So, you know, we’ve just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it,” said the actor.

Priyanka Chopra said that she has not really taken a break from work during the lockdown, but has been producing “a bunch of work.” “I’ve been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick. But just the idea of tangibly being back on set is, like, crazy,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spoke about few things that she did not miss while observing the lockdown.

“Traffic. I don’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I’m actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has ‘We Can be Heroes’, ‘The Matrix 4’ and ‘The White Tiger’ in the pipeline.