Nia Sharma wins ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Made in India trophy





Nia Sharma won ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Made in India trophy by beating her co-participants Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi. The finale was aired on Sunday on Colors. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-reality show was filmed in India for the first time.

Nia, who was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, said that she made it her mission to win Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. She also wanted to prove to the people who believed her to be ‘only about make-up and styling’ that there was more to her.

In a statement, Nia said, “What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that Colors gave me. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result.”

“Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about make-up and styling. No, she’s not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win!” she added.

The adventure reality show launched earlier this month with contestants Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and Aly Goni as contestants.