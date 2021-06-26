Newlyweds Yami Gautam, Gautam Kitchlu make first public appearance





Newly married Yami Gautam and Gautam Kitchlu made first public appearance post wedding. The couple is spotted at the Mumbai international airport.

Yami looked gorgeous in a floral suit paired with ‘chura’ and the traditional Kashmiri jewellery. Aditya, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black jacket paired with blue denim. Both donned mask to remain protected.

Yami and Aditya’s marriage came as a big surprise for the fans. The couple has been able to keep their relationship under wrap. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

On June 4, Yami Gautam posted a picture with Aditya Dhar and announced her wedding. She wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes".

On the professional front, Yami will be next seen in upcoming projects ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Dasvi’.