Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal arrive in Mumbai holding hands





After a big fat Punjabi wedding in Alibaug, the newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived in Mumbai through ferry. Varun played a protective husband to his lovely wife.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor was dressed in a red kurta-pyjama while the new bride Natasha can be seen dressed in a gorgeous pastel green suit. They both wore mask. Varun waved to the paparazzi.

In a dreamy wedding ceremony in Alibaug, the childhood love of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal culminated into lifelong bonding. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug in the presence of close family members and friends.

Pictures of their wedding ceremony went viral on net. Varun took to Instagram to share his first wedding photo. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the post. Both Varun and Natasha are seen in gorgeous matching silver outfits.

After the wedding, Natasha and Varun stepped out to meet the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Zoa Morani were among the other attendees.

A grand wedding reception will be held in Mumbai on February 2nd for Bollywood buddies and close ones.



















