Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor spotted with sindoor and diamond ring





Producer and younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding. The wedding was held at the Kapoor’s residence on August 14th, 2021.

Though not any after marriage picture was officially released by the Kapoor, yesterday Rhea was spotted in a car with her groom and she looked stunning in a red salwar kameez with sindoor(vermillion) on her forehead and donned a big rock on her finger.

Rhea Kapoor's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the wedding.

Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor turned up with their son Jahaan. Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in traditional attires. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in blue. Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in red lehenga. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Janhvi Kapoor shared her look on her Instagram handle and she looked absolutely stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws Priya Ahuja and Sunil Ahuja also arrived for the wedding.

Boney Kapoor arrived in all-white. Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor and her husband Sandeep also seen arriving. Mohit Marwah. Nirmal Kapoor (Rhea Kapoor's grandmother) - also arrived for her granddaughter’s wedding.

Rhea Kapoor's close friends like designers Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta were clicked.