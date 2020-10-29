Newlyweds Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh lands in Mumbai hand-in-hand





After getting married to the man of her dream, Rohanpreet Singh, noted singer Neha Kakkar landed in Mumbai with her hubby. Neha and Rohanpreet were clicked at Mumbai airport. The new bride looked very elated and full of smile as she posed with her hubby. The new couple was accompanied by their family.

The couple was casually dressed. The singer wore a white and blue stripped crop top and palazzo.She wore the traditional choora in her hands and mangalsutra. On October 24th, they had Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a grand reception in Punjab.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a fun-filled pre-wedding ceremony. The pictures and videos of their wedding are shared on net.