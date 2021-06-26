Newlywed Yami Gautam spotted in the city; sports bindi, sindoor





Newly married Yami Gautam returns to work after getting married to director Aditya Dhar. The actress was spotted in the city on Saturday afternoon.

She posed for the paparazzi while getting inside her car. Yami looked stunning in a yellow and pink outfit. she sported red bindi, vermillion and red bangles. She donned mask to remain protected.

Yami and Aditya’s marriage came as a big surprise for the audience. The couple has been able to keep their relationship under wrap. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

On June 4, Yami Gautam posted a picture with Aditya Dharma and announced her wedding. She wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes".