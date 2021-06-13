Newlywed Sugandha Mishra gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Actress-comedian Sugandha Mishra, who recently tied the knot with Sanket Bhosle gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Sharing a picture of her getting vaccinated, Sugandha wrote, "Finally got my 1st Shot of Vaccination. Dont be scared #staysafe Plz get it done asap and inspire others to get it as well #weareinthistogether. Special Thanx to all The Frontline and Health Care Workers. P.S. - Please take all the necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine. #takecare (sic)."

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.