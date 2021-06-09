Newly married Yami Gautam wishes mom on birthday





Newly married Yami Gautam wished her mother on birthday by sharing another mesmerizing picture from her wedding festivities.

Sharing a stunning picture from her wedding, Yami wished her mom as follows, “Every day we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday, mummy.”

In the picture, Yami can be seen dressed as a bride in red saree and exquisite ornaments. She posed with her mother and sister.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar of ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ in a hush-hush wedding at Yami’s hometown, Himachal Pradesh. Pictures from their wedding also did the round on net.

Yami opted for traditional jewellery for her wedding festivities. She looked stunning on her D-day in a red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kurta pyjama and matching turban. Yami and Gautam looked perfect as a bride and a groom and the couple exchanged wedding vows at the backdrop of mountains.

Yami announced her wedding through social media post that reads, "In your light, I learn to love."

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes”.

The couple has been dating from ‘Uri’ days and they have been successful in keeping their relationship under wraps. Their marriage came as a big surprise for their fans.

Speaking about their professional life, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which bagged him the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ played a supporting role in Dhar's Uri.