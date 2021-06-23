Newly married Yami Gautam is ‘simply happy’, twirls in a maxi dress





Newly married actress Yami Gautam has shared a solo happy picture of her. The ‘Vicky Donor’ actress is dressed in an ace designer Ritu Kumar’s chiffon maxi dress and she happily posed happily with a hut at the backdrop. She left her hair open and the post-wedding glow reflects on her face.

She happily twirling in a pretty maxi dress. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Yami wrote, “Simply happy.”

On June 4th, Yami Gautam tied the knot with ‘Uri-The Surgical strike’ director Aditya Dhar.

The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news of their nuptial.

The couple issued a joint statement that reads, "In your light, I learn to love."

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes”.

Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza were among other celebrities who wished the Yami and Aditya on their intimate wedding.

Speaking about their professional life, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film bagged him the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ played a supporting role in Dhar's Uri.