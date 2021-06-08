Newly married Yami Gautam dazzles in red Banarasi saree





Newly married Yami Gautam shared a breath-taking picture after wedding to director Aditya Dhar. She looked stunning in a red Banarasi saree, red vermillion on forehead, red lip-stick, red bindi and exquisite golden ornaments.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar of ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ in a hush-hush wedding at Yami’s hometown, Himachal Pradesh. The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor shared some breath-taking pictures from her close-knit wedding.

Yami opted for traditional jewellery for her wedding festivities. She looked stunning on her D-day in a red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kurta pyjama and matching turban. Yami and Gautam looked perfect as a bride and a groom and the couple exchanged wedding vows at the backdrop of mountains.

Yami announced her wedding through social media post that reads, "In your light, I learn to love."

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes”.

The couple has been dating from ‘Uri’ days and they have been successful in keeping their relationship under wraps. Their marriage came as a big surprise for their fans.

Speaking about their professional life, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which bagged him the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ played a supporting role in Dhar's Uri.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!



