Newly married Neha Kakkar celebrates Diwali with hubby in Dubai





Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are honeymooning in Dubai and they celebrated their first Diwali in Dubai. The singer shared picture of them enjoying the festival of lights. Neha shared a video and gave us a glimpse of the pretty view of firecrackers from their room. She captioned the video, "Best Room View Everrrrr!!! Thank Youuu @atlantisthepalm and Happy Diwali Everyone ?? @rohanpreetsingh Love Youuu (sic)”.

While enjoying the view, she is seen cuddling her hubby and planning a kiss on his cheeks.

The duo donned traditional outfit to celebrate Diwali. Sharing their pictures, Neha wrote, "Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all (sic)."

Last month, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per Anand Karaj ceremony. Post wedding, she celebrated her first karwa chauth for her hubby.

"My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh," Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet.