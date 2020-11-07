Newly married Kajal, Gautam Kitchlu leave for honeymoon





Newly married Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu left for honeymoon. On Saturday, ahead of the vacation, the actress shared photos of their luggage.

After wedding, Kajal changed her named to Kajal Kitchlu. Her passport and bag carried the name Kajal Kitchlu. On being asked about her new name, Kajal had told Filmibeat. “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting”.

It is not yet known where the new couple is heading.

Last Friday, the ‘Magadheera’ actress married enterprenuer Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai. The couple wedded according to Kashmiri and Punjabi traditions. Pictures and videos of their pre-wedding, wedding and reception did the round on net.

The newly married also observed Karwa Chauth. The actress wore a stunning red saree designed by Manish Malhotra and decked with traditional chooda.