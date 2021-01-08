Newly married Gauahar Khan refuses to do bold scenes





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner and actress Gauahar Khan, who recently tied the knot with Zaid Darbar has refused to do bold scene.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I am clear that I won’t do such scenes for the heck of it. My job as an actor is to deliver and do justice to the character I am portraying. But yes, I do have my lines drawn, especially when it comes to the kind of content I want to associate with. I’ll not be crossing the line just for the need of wanting to be a part of the show.”

The actress added that she is not comfortable doing bold scenes no matter how promising the project is. She said, “So, I had to say no to them, irrespective of how big the project was. As an artiste, I know I am supposed to deliver to the audience with complete conviction, but then there are certain things like being explicit or too bold on screen, which I am not at all comfortable doing.”

On the work front, Gauahar Khan will be next seen in ‘Tandav’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It will be released on Amazon Prime on January 15.