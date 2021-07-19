Newly married Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya share bedtime pic





After a year of courtship, former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and actress Disha Parmar entered into wedlock on July 16. The wedding ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt in the present of close family and friends.

The newly married to their Instagram stories to share lovey-dovey images from their bedtime. Rahul can be seen planting a kiss on Disha’s cheeks and the latter is seen smiling and blushing.

The duo was dressed inmatching red night suit. WhileRahul's night suit has his initials imprinted in the pocket, Disha's suit has initial DRV, which stands for her new name - Disha Rahul Vaidya.

For their D-day, Disha and Rahul wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s designed wedding outfits. Pictures and videos of the couple’s wedding festivities did the round on net.