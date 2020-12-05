Newly married Aditya Narayan buys 5BHK apartment





Newly married singer-host Aditya Narayan revealed that he has bought a 5BHK apartment in Andheri and in 3-4 months, he would be shifting to his house with his wifey Shweta Agarwal. The singer purchased the apartment for a whopping amount of 4 crores. Aditya revealed that his new house is very close to his parents’ house and he can visit them whenever he wants.

“I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away. I have been saving for years to be able to afford this house ” the singer told the news portal. On being questioned about how much closet space is he ready to give up for wife Shweta, he said that he will give away 70% of the space to her. “I don’t need too much space. I am very basic that way,” the singer added.

After a low-key wedding in ISKCON temple on December 1st, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal hosted a lavish wedding reception. Govinda, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others attended the wedding reception.

Talking about his marriage, Aditya Narayan told Bombay Times, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true”.

The singer-host further said, “I can’t image spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself. She is someone with whom I can be myself”.