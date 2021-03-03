New parents Kareena, Saif spends lovely evening with besties





After becoming parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed together for the first time. The couple spends lovely evening with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra.

Karisma took to her Instagram stories to share picture from their get-together, she captioned it, “Lovely evening.”

Saif and Kareena welcomed their baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital.

After the baby’s birth, Saif released a statement to thank their well-wishers. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support,” the statement read.