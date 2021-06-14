New mom Shreya Ghoshal gets vaccinated when son sleeps peacefully





Noted Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Shreya recently welcomed first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Sharing a picture of taking the jab, the singer wrote, "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

Soon after that fans and followers of the 37-year-old singer appreciated her move. Shreyaâ€™s post received more than 2 lakh likes.

Post vaccination, she shared a picture with her husband and captioned it, "Post vaccination grin." She added the hashtags #getvaccinated, #vaccinationdone, #covishield and #covidvaccine.

The 37-year-old singer had revealed the name of her son by sharing his first picture on Instagram.

Shreya and Shiladitya blessed with a baby boy on 22nd May. The singer wrote, "Introducing- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a [email protected] and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life"

After years of courtship, the noted singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.



