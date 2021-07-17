New mommy Dia Mirza wishes ex-hubby Sahil Sangha on birthday





Dia Mirza’s ex-husband Sahil Sangha turned a year older and the actress wished her ex-hubby in the most adorable way.

The new mommy took to her Instagram stories and shared a solo image of Sahil and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sa”.

After 11 years of marriage, Dia and Sahil announced their separation in 2019. They released a statement that reads, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

After break-up, the actress found love in businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and they are now parents to a baby boy, named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.