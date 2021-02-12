New mom Anita Hassanandani shares picture of the baby boy





New mommy Anita Hassanandani shared the first picture of their newborn baby boy. The adorable picture has Anita, her husband Rohit Reddy and the newborn.

"And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy," Anita Hassanandani wrote on Instagram. She hid the face of the baby boy with an emoji.

On Tuesday, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The ecstatic father shared the good news on his social media handle.

Sharing an adorable snapshot of pregnant Anita, Rohit Reddy wrote, “Oh Boy!”

Soon, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the lovely couple. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooooo! Congratulations,” while Madhurima Tuli commented, “Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Other television celebs like Sukirti Kandpal, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant wished the new parents. Sameera Reddy welcomed Rohit Reddy to the world of fatherhood, and wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations."

Meanwhile, television queen Ekta Kapoor Wednesday visited Anita in the hospital and shared video from the hospital. In the video, Anita smiles and shows a victory sign while lying on the hospital bed. Ekta congratulates Anita and Rohit and announces, "Mera bhanja hua hai (my nephew is born)."