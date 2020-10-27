New bride Neha Kakkar looks stunning in red at the wedding night





On Saturday, singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a Gurudwara according to Sikh rituals. The couple married according to Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a grand wedding party at night. For the grand reception, Neha wrore a stunning red lehenga choli. If Neha’s wedding outfit is inspired from Anushka Sharma’s wedding wear then her wedding party dress is inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s wedding outfit.

Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh complemented her in a heavily embroidered sherwani. The couple outfits were designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing a picture along with her husband Neha Kakkar wrote, "Rohu and I wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our night wedding. Must say they're the best! Loved wearing their creation."

Sharing a closer look of her bridal outfit, Neha wrote:"Rohanpreet's bride." Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Rohanpreet wrote: "My Bride! Perfection. Prettiest woman in the world. Thank you Waheguru ji."

Neha’s close pals from the television industry like Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela and Maniesh Paul attended the wedding festivities. They shared pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram.





