Never used or sold drugs, Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella tells NCB





Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was summoned by the Narcotics control bureau and she appeared before the NCB twice. During interrogation, she told NCB that she has never used or sold drugs. Gabriella was questioned for over six hours on both Wednesday and Thursday. She also claimed that Arjun Rampal has also never used drugs.

Rampal was also summoned and he appeared before the NCB on Friday. Last month, Gabriella’s brother and South African national Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB for supplying drugs. The actor’s residence was raided by NCB in connection to this arrest and seized his laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from the actor’s residence. Arjun’s driver was also questioned.

Agisilaos is in NCB custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau got hold of the drug peddlers while investing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Meanwhile, the NCB had also conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s house and had arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed. “We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," Sameer Wankhede of the NCB had told ETimes.