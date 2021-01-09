Never had a living relationship with Shweta, Aditya Narayan





Host cum singer Aditya Narayan is enjoying every bit of his married life with wifey Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in a private ceremony in the attendance of close family members and friends and later hosted a lavish wedding reception. Post wedding, the couple whisked off to Kashmir for honeymoon.

Aditya and Shweta dated for 10 years before tying the knot but the singer admitted that he never had a living relationship with his partner but only had few sleepovers and trips.

Aditya said, "We have dated for a decade but still haven’t lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common. I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things and yet find time to do things together. The new thing about being married is now, every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home.”

Aditya laughed off at the rumours that he purchased his new for Rs 4 crores. "Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di. It actually cost me 10.5 crores. Sir, I’ve been working since I was a child.”

Aditya revealed about his wife's career choices post their wedding, Aditya said, "My wife is a very lazy and unambitious person. It is almost aspirational how she can spend the whole day without doing anything. On the other hand, she’s an extremely intelligent person. Whatever she chooses to do she does really well.”