Neil Nitin Mukesh, his family test Covid-positive





Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukhesh and his family has been tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus. Though a post, the actor informed his fans about contracting the virus.

His statement reads, "Despite all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors." Neil also thanked his fans and loved ones for the wishes. "...We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!"

"Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly," Neil wrote in his caption.

Fans and celebrities send recovery wishes to Neil and his family. Bipasha commented, "Get well soon."

Sophie Choudry, Yuvika Chaudhary and Arti Chabria also sent speedy recovery wishes. Sophie wrote, "Sending you all tons of love and wishes for a speedy recovery." Yuvika wrote, "Get well soon." Arti commented, "May you all get well soon."

Here’s wishing Neil and his family a speedy recovery from the virus!