Nehha Pendse turns blue bride at her wedding reception. The actress tied the knot with finace with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020 in the presence of close faily members and friends. They wedded according to Maharashtrian rituals in Pune.

For the wedding reception, Nehha wore a royal blue brocade dress with a thigh-high slit. The actress took to Instagram today to share her wedding reception pictures. She captioned them, “Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes. Thank u @officialswapnilshinde for customising this beauty for me”.

The actress expressed her excitement about being married to Bayas and happy to add Bayas to her last name. “I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other,” the actress to Hindustan Times.

The actress also talked about her live-in relationship with Shardul, “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” she shared.