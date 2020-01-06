Nehha Pendse ties the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas in Pune





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Nehha Pendse tied the knot with fiancé Shardul Singh Bayas in Pune in the presence of close family members and relatives. Pictures of their traditional Maharashtrian wedding are doing the round on net.

While Nehha looked like perfect bride in a Nauvari sari, Shardul donned a coloured kurta with pink prints.

The couple's sangeet was full of masti. Nehha set the dance floor on fire with her groom-to-be Shardul Singh Bayas on Friday night in Pune. Pictures and videos of their sangeet and engagement are doing the round on net.

“A little US before the big WE @thecelebstories,” she captioned a picture with her life partner. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans and close ones. “I just looooooveeeee this snap,” one wrote, while another commented, “Sooo cuteeeee together.”

For the sangeet, Nehha Pendse chose to wear a colourful lehenga paired with blouse with strappy shoulder. While Shardul also coordinated with her bride-to-be in colourful attire.

Nehha Pendse will tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas according to Maharashtrian rituals on January 5 in Pune, in the presence of close friends and family members.

Earlier, Nehha expressed her excitement about entering a new phase of her life with Shardul. “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy,” she said.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Nehha said that she was not nervous about taking the plunge. “No nervousness and no jitters. It’s absolutely cool and calm as you can hear me. I am surrounded by all the people with whom I am comfortable. Even if something goes wrong, I know I am around my people and my friends. So there is no social pressure, no media pressure and there is no stranger pressure as they are my people. If I goof up, they know this is just Nehha,” she said.