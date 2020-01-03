Nehha Pendse kisses fiance Shardul Singh Bayas ahead of wedding





Only counted days are left for Nehha Pendse and on New Year, the bride-to-be shared a passionate kiss with fiance Shardul Singh Bayas.

“Because it’s the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw,” she wrote. She is wearing a blue short shimmering dress and silver high heels and kissing her finace. While Shardul Singh Bayas are dressed in comfy clothes.

Nehha Pendse’s pre-wedding rituals kick-starts with ‘grahmukh puja’. Picture from the rituals shared on net and Neha looked simple and elegant in a in a beige and red saree with a pearl mundavlya on her forehead. She is sitting and her mother is seen doing some rituals.

The wedding is going to take place on January 5th. The couple had a secret engagement in August this year. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Nehaa Pendse revealed the secret of her marriage plans.

The wedding with take place in Pune in the presence of close family and friends. In August, she made an official announcement of her engagement by posting an image from her vacay with Shardul Bayas in Milan, flaunting the diamond ring in her finger.

While sharing her engagement news, Nehha said, “I am not engaged yet, but yes baat pakki hogayi hain. He proposed me and I said yes. It's too early to talk about it, but I will share his details when the time will come, but as you called me with so much of enthusiasm, I am confirming my relationship with him to you."

Talking about her wedding, Nehha said, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Talking about the prep, Nehha had earlier said, “It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

In September, Nehha slammed trollers who bodyshamed Shardul Bayas. “Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come in Madam. As a viewer, you can comment on an actor’s looks, but don’t target him/her. As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even in the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him. To make comments like ‘Yeh hi mila kya?’ ‘Koi aur nahin mila kya?’ is absolutely uncalled for,” she had said.