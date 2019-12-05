Neha Kakkar slams Gaurav Gera, Kiku Sharda for body-shaming her





Comic artists Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda during their recent comedy act crack joke on Neha Kakkar for her short height. The singer is deeply dishearted with their comic act on her and she in a long post slamed both Gaurav gera and Kiku Sharda. Gaurav gera and Kiku Sharda named Neha’s character Neha Sakkar. Not only Neha Kakkar but her brother Tony Kakkar, who is also a singer vented his anger on the two comedians.

Slamming the two, neha wrote, "Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people."

She further added, "Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you've partied so hard on my songs, you've made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? We should be thankful to the people jinke wajhah se hum khush hote hain othersie aaj kal khusiyaan kiyni mushkil se milti hain."

Tony Kakkar also shared the video in which he said, "This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape.Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ?"

He added, "Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion."

Currently, Neha Kakkar is judging the popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 11’ along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.