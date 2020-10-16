Neha Kakkar shares lovey-dovey image with Rohanpreet Singh





Noted singer Neha Kakkar will walk down the aisle with reality contestant Rohanpreet Singh on October 24th. The singer shared a lovey-dovey image with Rohanpreet and said that ‘Rohu’ is on her mind all the time.

In the picture, both are dressed in black outfits and looking at each other. While Neha captioned this picture as "Jab We Met", Rohanpreet shared a similar picture and wrote, "Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! Love You the most @nehakakkar."

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar had recently put up a clarification post on social media, that read, "Rohanpreet and Nehu together are #NehuPreet But I have Rohu in my mind all the time because of which I had written RohuPreet in my caption. Just now I corrected it! So all My NeHeart and Rohu’s Fans.. WE’RE TOGETHER #NEHUPREET."

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story took off after the couple did a music video together, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)":

A source said, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic.”

Neha Kakkar did not respond on the matter while Rohanpreet’s manager said, “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.”

While some feel it is just a mere rumour but a source said, "The wedding is happening, soon."