Neha Kakkar set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh





Gossip mills churned that the noted singer and judge of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol’ Neha Kakkar has found love again after breaking up with boyfriend. The singer has found love and solace in the first runner-up of the second season of music reality show 'India’s Rising Star', Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story started after the couple did a music video together, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)":

A source said, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic.”

Neha Kakkar did not respond on the matter while Rohanpreet’s manager said, “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.”

While some feel it is just a mere rumour but a source said, "The wedding is happening, soon."

Earlier, Neha was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli but after the couple broke-up after years of dating. The singer was heartbroken after the split.

Himash blamed Neha for the break-up. He said that it was Neha’s decision to move on in life but unfortunately everything was framed in such a way that every time he was blamed for the split.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Himansh said, “It wasn’t an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media.”

“Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he added.