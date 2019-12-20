Neha Kakkar says she is getting married, sings for her ex-beau





Indian idol 11 judge and ace singer Neha Kakkar in a special shaadi episode on the singing reality show, ‘Indian idol 11’ says she is getting married today. The singer is decked with beautiful ornaments and donned aan aqua blue lehenga and sleeveless V-neck blouse. She wore a gajra also.

"Meri shaadi hai aaj (It's my wedding today.)". Not only Neha but the other co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were also decked for the special shaadi episode. Vishal was see in black bandhgala while Himesh Reshammiya was dressed in a yellow waistcoat and white shirt.

Facing the camera, Himesh tells everyone that it's Neha's wedding today. Neha quickly said that she is getting married and bursts into laughter. Vishal promptly congratulates her and says, "Mubarak Ho, Mubarak Ho."

On the special episode, Neha Kakkar sings Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on the stage. First contestant Adriz Ghosh sang the song and mesmerized one and all and later Neha Kakkar went to the stage and took the mic and said, “Yeh gaana mujhe gana hai mere ex ke liye.” She then starts to sing the song.

Neha dated Himash Kohli are quite sometime untile the couple splits some months ago.

The shaadi episode will be graced by noted comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachhiya.

Sony Entertainment tweeted, “Entertainment aur suroon ka quota hoga high kyunki aa rahi hai @bharti_lalli aur unke dulhe #HaarshLimbachiyaa iss weekend #ShaadiSpecial mein. Miss mat kijiye #IndianIdol11 iss Sat raat 8 baje. #IndianIdol #EkDeshEkAwaaz @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya.”

Neha Kakkar praised Adriz’s voice, “Your voice has so much depth it seemed like your voice suited so well for this song. The way you sang just touched by heart deeply. I wish for you to take singing to another level.”

The shaadi episode will be aired on 21st December.