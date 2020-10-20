Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Roka ceremony is full of naach-gaana





Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Roka ceremony were a fun-filled affair. The soon-to-be bride and the groom dance their hearts out at their Roka ceremony. The singer looked stunning in a pink shimmering outfit matched with stunning ornaments while Rohanpreet donned a peach white colour kurta. He added a metal brooch in his kurta to match with Neha’s outfit and sports a pink turban.

The roka ceremony was a private affair with handful of people at a marriage hall. Neha and Rohanpreet danced to the beats of dhol and tasha. The event was organized by Neha’s parents. The couple thanked them. Neha shared the video saying, “Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event.”

Neha Kakkar earlier shared a video of her first meeting with Rohanpreet’s parents.

“The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” Neha wrote, sharing the cute video on Instagram.

Rohanpreet wrote, “Aayeee, love you more NEHUUUU @nehakakkar.” In another comment, he wrote that he ‘got (the) whole world holding (his) hand’. “Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re. i tan bht he zyada love you hogya (You became my whole life. I fell too much in love with you). i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me. i got whole world holding my Hand. love you till the infinity Ends. My Queen My Everything.”

The couple is all set to wed on October 26, followed by a reception in Punjab.












