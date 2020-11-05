Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Karwa Chauth video goes viral





Neha Kakkar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth post her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Pictures and videos from the celebration has been doing the round on net.

Neha looked stunning in a red outfit with sindoor, bridal chura and mehendi while Rohanpreet dressed in a traditional white sherwani teamed with an embroidered shawl and red turban. The singer shared few Karwa Chauth pictures with her hubby, she captioned the images, "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby”.

Another picture showed Neha Kakkar happily posing with her parents. She captioned it, "Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!"

Rohanpreet also shared the same video his Instagram and wrote, “Is video k Liye bht zyada wait kiya, have been seeing so many couple videos and now I feel sooo lucky that finally I can proudly post videos with My Beautiful Wife @nehakakkar I love you meri zindagi. Shukar hai.”

As soon as the video was shared, fans shared comments. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar commented, “Dono kitne pyaare ho yaar.”













