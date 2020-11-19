Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s 10 stunning honeymoon pictures





Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh flown to Dubai for their honeymoon and the newly married is currently enjoying honeymoon and the singer has been sharing romantic honeymoon pictures. They gave us a glimpse of their luxurious honeymoon room.

Neha and Rohanpreet also shared picture of their morning breakfast. While Neha can be seen donning a black dress, Rohan opted for a grey shaded outfit.

Neha and Rohanpreet also shared pictures and videos from their Diwali celebration in Dubai.

gave some sneak peek into their love-filled festivities. The couple looks adorable as Neha opted for a black embroidered outfit and Rohan chose to wear a peach kurta paired with white pyjama and white turban. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all.”

Neha had shared another batch of pictures from pictures from their hotel, Atlantis, The Palm. Sharing the pictures, Neha had written: “Honeymoon Diaries!! @atlantisthepalm @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

Neha and Rohanpreet had an intimate wedding on October 24 in Delhi followed by a grand reception.