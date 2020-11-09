Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh off to Dubai for honeymoon





Newly married Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh flew down to Dubai for honeymoon. The couple got married on October 24. Neha gave us a glimpse of her hotel room decorated with balloons and rose petals. The room has a cozy feeling. In the background, Neha and Rohanpreet's newly released music video Nehu Da Vyah can be heard playing.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married according to Anand Karaj ceremony. The bride looked stunning in an embellished baby pink lehenga choli paired with a dupatta on her head. The groom, Rohanpreet Singh colour co-ordinated with Neha and wore a pink sherwani. He also chose to wear a matching pink turban.

The couple first registered their wedding and it is then followed with an intimate wedding in Gurudwara in the presence of close family members and friends.

The couple had a fun-filled pre-wedding ceremony.

Lately, Neha Kakkar celebrated her first Karwa Chauth.

"My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet," wrote Neha while sharing a seris of images. While Rohanpreet wrote on his social media handle, "Mera Chann (Chand) Zyada Sohna!!!! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet."