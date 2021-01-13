Neha Kakkar excited to celebrate first Lohri with hubby Rohanpreet





Newly married couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are very excited to celebrate their first Lohri post wedding.

Neha and Rohanpreet all decked up for the celebration."Aaj hai #NehuPreet ki First Lohri (Today is our first Lohri)! Happy Lohri Hubby @rohanpreetsingh. Happy Lohri Everyone!" the singer captioned a picture with her husband from a wedding. She was dressed in a green top and pink skirt while Rohanpreet looked dapper in a suit.

Neha, who is currently hosting the singing reality show ‘Indian idol 11’ has recently released her single with her hubby, titled, ‘Khayal Rakhyaa Kar’.