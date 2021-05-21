Neha Kakkar rings in parents wedding anniversary, see photos





Noted singer Neha Kakkar celebrated parents wedding anniversary. Neha arranged a small get-together with family members and close friends at their lavish home in Rishikesh. She looked lovely in a black outfit.

Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar wrote, "The amount of love you have showered on us, maybe we won't be able to reciprocate it. I wish you both stay happy and blessed."

The singer posed with her parents. Nehaâ€™s husband Rohanpreet Singh also clicked with his in-laws. The â€˜Indian Idolâ€™ judge posed with her parents, sister and brother Tony Kakkar.

Tony Kakkar, who also attended the party, wished his doting parents on their special day, "Today is the day it all started."











