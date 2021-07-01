Neha Kakkar poses in a bathrobe, husband Rohanpreet says ‘how beautiful’





Singer and Indian Idol host Neha Kakkar posted a picture of her in a bathrobe and her husband Rohanpreet Singh is highly impressed.

Neha captioned her photo as, “Good Morning! ??????????? Shower done, Let’s begin the day with some Positivi – Tea ???????? (sic)”.

Rohanpreet Singh showered love on his wifey. He commented, “Ahm Ahm!! Wow Hiiii!! Oh I Mean How Beautiful!!!!?????????????????????? (sic)”. Her brother Tony Kakkar also dropped comment on the post. He wrote, "How beautiful (black heart emojis)."

Many of the singer’s fans posted fire and heart emojis in the comment box.

After dating for few weeks, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot last year.