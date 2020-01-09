Neha Kakkar likely to get married to Aditya Narayan





Aditya Narayan’s father Udit Narayan and his mother graced the latest episode of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 11’ and on the show Aditya’s parents expressed their likeliness for Neha and wants her to be their bahu.

On behalf of their son, Udit Narayan and his wife proposed marriage to Neha and the singer was taken aback. She could not understand what was happening. And Aditya could not contain his happiness.

Udit arrived on stage with singer Alka Yagnik and told everyone the real reason of his to come to the show, “I am here to get Aditya and Neha married,” he said and invited Neha’s parents on stage. They exchanged hugs as and Neha could not stop gushing from the judges’ chair.

Neha’s parents accepted the marriage proposal and when Neha told them they should ask her before fixing the marriage, they replied that they like the boy. “Hain?” Neha comically exclaimed.

Neha’s co-judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also congratulated her and are looking forward to their wedding on February 14.

The fun-filled episode will be aired on Sony TV on Saturday.