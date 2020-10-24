Neha Kakkar gets married to Rohanpreet Singh

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 24th October 2020,21:10


Noted singer Neha Kakkar finally gets married to the man of her dream, Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married according to Anand Karaj ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The bride looked stunning in an embellished baby pink lehenga choli paired with a dupatta on her head. The groom, Rohanpreet Singh colour co-ordinated with Neha and wore a pink sherwani. He also chose to wear a matching pink turban.

The couple first registered their wedding and it is then followed with an intimate wedding in Gurudwara in the presence of close family members and friends.

The couple had a fun-filled pre-wedding ceremonies.

Congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet. Wishing the couple happy married life.

Neha and Rohanpreet
neha and rohanpreet
neha and rohanpreet
neha kakkar


Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media