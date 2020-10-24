Neha Kakkar gets married to Rohanpreet Singh





Noted singer Neha Kakkar finally gets married to the man of her dream, Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married according to Anand Karaj ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The bride looked stunning in an embellished baby pink lehenga choli paired with a dupatta on her head. The groom, Rohanpreet Singh colour co-ordinated with Neha and wore a pink sherwani. He also chose to wear a matching pink turban.

The couple first registered their wedding and it is then followed with an intimate wedding in Gurudwara in the presence of close family members and friends.

The couple had a fun-filled pre-wedding ceremonies.

Congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet. Wishing the couple happy married life.










