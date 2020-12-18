Neha Kakkar expecting her first child with husband Rohanpreet Singh





Singer-host Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh has announced her pregnancy. Neha shared a picture on her Instagram account with her husband and she is seen cuddling her baby bump. She was dressed in a dungarees and her baby bump was quite evident.

She captioned the post, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar”.

“Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you),” Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

No sooner Neha shared the good news, congratulatory messages started to pour in.

“Congratulations you both,” wrote singer Kanika Maan. “This cutest couple are about to be the cutest parents! Congrats you two!” another person commented.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 in Delhi. They enjoyed their honeymoon in Dubai.

Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar too confirmed the news, he wrote, 'Main mama ban jaaunga,' he wrote.

Congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet!