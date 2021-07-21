Neha Kakkar expecting first child with Rohanpreet Singh?





For quite some singer and ‘Indian Idol’ judge Neha Kakkar is missing from action. She had been missing from the singing reality show and in her place her elder sister Sonu Kakkar took over the judge seat. No valid reason is cited for Neha missing the show and how her latest picture shared circulated on net sustained that the singer is pregnant.

Lately, Neha Kakkar was spotted with her hubby Rohanpreet Singh and her loose-fitting attire gave rise to the speculation that the singer is expecting her first child with her husband.

She also took to her Instagram account and shared adorable picture with her hubby and in those pictures also Neha Kakkar was seen in loose purple salwar kameez. She captioned the post, ‘Eid Mubarak from us to you all’.

After being in a courtship for few months, Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singhin October 2020.