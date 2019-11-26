Neha Kakkar dating ex-Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar





According to the latest grapevine, well-known singer and ‘Indian Idol’ judge Neha Kakkar has fund love in ‘Indian Idol 10’ contestant Vibhor Parashar after spliiting with her long time boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Their dating rumour first sparked off when Neha attended Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Raghav Sharma with Vibhor on November 25th. The birthday party was attended by bunch of TV personalities like Tony Kakkar, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and others but Neha and Vibhor grabbed the maximum attention.

And lately, the singer attended celebrity wedding photographer, Deepika Sharma’s wedding with Vibhor. However, the singer denied his relationship with Neha.

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, the former 'Indian idol 11' contestant said, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

After breaking up with Himansh, Neha broke down physically and mentally. She wrote on Instagram, "While I’m writing this, I’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But I had to speak up. You know, they don’t realise that I’m a daughter/sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that I make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends. Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll effect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people."

Neha's ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh also opened up about their split after maintaining silent for a long time and and told Hindustan Times, “It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it.” He added, “Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health.”